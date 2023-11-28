Isha Conducts Field training of Natural Farming for Government School Students

Covai Post Network









The ten-day internship program was offered free of cost

34 government school students of class 11 in government schools underwent 10 days of field-training at Isha’s Natural Farm in Semmedu, Coimbatore. Through this, they learned first-hand knowledge of farming – from sowing seeds to harvesting.

This field training was held in 2 phases starting from 7th November to 27th November. Students of Alandurai Government Higher Secondary School and Thondamuthur Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Agricultural Science Department participated in this. They were taught a lot of things including preparation of agricultural land, preparation of natural fertilizers, weeding, pest management, cultivation of different crops like paddy, lettuce, vegetables with hands-on demonstration.

In this regard, Hariharan, a student from Alandurai Government High School who participated in this training, says, “I have seen one or two crops being cultivated near my house. It was only after coming to Isha Model Farm that I learned about multi-crop farming for the first time. In this method 5, 6 crops can be produced in one place. I learned that this would reduce pest infestations, reduce weeds, and reduce the need for frequent tillage. Also, I learned that natural farming can produce good yields as well as chemical farming. It was very useful for me.” Smt. Ananda Kalaiselvi, an Agricultural Science teacher who participated in this program along with her students, said, “This training was very useful for our students. When students learn by experimentation and hands-on experiences, the knowledge gained from books retains longer. Thanks to Isha’s Save Soil Movement for giving us this training free of cost.”

On the concluding day of the field-training yesterday (Nov 27), Save Soil Movement Coordinator Swami Srimukha felicitated the students by presenting certificates and saplings. School and college management who want to participate in such training can contact – 9789498792.