JK TYRE RANGER ODYSSEY KICKS OFF IN COIMBATORE, IGNITING THE SPIRIT OF ADVENTURE

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – JK Tyre, a leading global tyre manufacturer, flagged off the much-anticipated Ranger Odyssey today in the city of Coimbatore. The event promises to showcase the pinnacle of Time-Speed-Distance (TSD) rallying, that tests the precision, speed, and navigation skills of the ‘wild at heart’ participants. Coimbatore is the first city in the six-city odyssey, to be followed by similar events in Pune, Hyderabad, Cochin, Chandigarh, and Gurgaon.

The rally was flagged off from WelcomHotel by ITC in the presence of Mr. Kranthi Kumar Pati, I.A.S., District Collector, Coimbatore, and Mr. Amit Gujral, Chief Marketing Officer, JK Tyre & Industries. Over 60 teams participated in the fun family navigational Ranger Odyssey today in Coimbatore.

Mr. Amit Gujral, Chief Marketing Officer, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. said at the flag-off, “Today marks the beginning of an extraordinary automotive adventure as we flag off the Ranger Odyssey’s first rally in Coimbatore. The Ranger Odyssey will offer an experience that everyone taking part will remember and for families to come together and celebrate the love for long drives.”

The Ranger Odyssey is a testament to JK Tyre’s commitment to advancing motorsport in India and beyond. The event is held in TSD (Time, Speed, Distance) format which is a unique form of rallying where crossing the chequered flag fastest is not the objective. Each team comprises of a driver and navigator, where the navigator who has to bear in mind the route instructions, calculate the average speed and ensure the team is on track and not behind or ahead of the schedule as both scenarios attract penalty points. Participants have to maintain specified times and average speeds (which are at par or lower than the legal limits) on various segments of a predefined route.

The rally traversed through a carefully curated route through the city, covering over 70kms and crossing several landmarks on the way, to finally conclude at Hotel Le Meridien. To keep the participants engaged there were a host of activities planned such as a photobooth at the flag-off venue, and pitstops enroute for participants where they could leverage social media to win exciting prizes.

The winners will be felicitated at a prize distribution ceremony which will be held at Le Meridien in the evening.