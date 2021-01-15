  • Download mobile app
15 Jan 2021, Edition - 2012, Friday
Kamal Haasan gets back torchlight

Covai Post Network

January 15, 2021

Ealier, the Election Commission of India had allotted the torchlight symbol which the Makkal Needhi Maiam was using, to a lesser-known party, causing displeasure to its chief Kamal Haasan who decided to pursue the legal route to get the symbol back.

Nammavar took to social media to announce that the same was successful. MNM gets back torchlight, the symbol on which it will contest the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kamal Haasan had earlier reiterated that he would definitely contest the state elections but said the constituency hadn’t been decided on.

