10 Dec 2019, Edition - 1610, Tuesday
Coimbatore

Karthigai Deepam celebrations at Isha Yoga Center

Covai Post Network

December 10, 2019

Coimbatore : A total of 1,008 lamps were lit at the Adiyogi, Dhyanalinga, Linga Bhairavi, Suryakund, Chandrakund and Nandi by volunteers and devotees to mark the auspicious day of Karthigai Deepam today at Isha Yoga Center.

Dhyanalinga was offered to the world by  Isha Founder Sadhguru on Karthiga Deepam day in 1999.

Adiyogi divya darshan will happen at 7:45 pm tomorrow,  December 11 the day of Karthigai Pournami and a grand Devi procession and Maha Aarti will also happen at 7 pm in front of Dhyanalinga.

“Just sitting silently for a few minutes within the sphere of Dhyanalinga is enough to make even those unaware of meditation experience a state of
deep meditativeness.” – according to Sadhguru. 

