KITS signs agreement with two chennai-based organisations

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS) here has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with Chennai-based Jasmin Infotech Private Limited to work closely on Emerging Technologies in Smart Home and Connected Automotive.

Both the institutions will work on future technology requirements, like Augmented Reality, Machine Learning using Signal Processing, Artificial Intelligence for Smart Audio and Automated Cars and Data Analytics and Cyber Security for Wearable’s and IOT Devices.

Both will work jointly in research and development of various projects respectively and Jasmin Infotech will share their expertise to KITS to train the students on technologies related to autonomous vehicles and automotive electronics, a KITS, a deemed university, said in a release here.

Similarly, KITS also signed an agreement with Pollucare Engineers India of Chennai, to work on R&D activities, product development, staff-students exchange, Industry-Institutional connect in the field of water pollution, air pollution and solid waste management.