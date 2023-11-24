Lion’s diabetes awareness camps held

Covai Post Network

In view of World Dia betes Day being observed across the globe on the theme- Access to Diabe tes Care , the Lion’s In ternational 324C district organized for diabetes awareness camp across Coimbatore and Nilgiris district at 150 places . The camps were held for four days . At the at the designated areas.

District president Dr Parameswaran presided at a camp held at RS Puram Iswarya Hospital premises . camp , the doctors ex amined the patients for blood sugar level , blood pressure . Over 100 volunteers from RVS Nursing col lege students District Governor Jay asekaran inaugurated the camp and the camp was held from 8am to 2pm took part in assist ing at the camp while 30,000 odd people were benefitted.

were Arrangements made by cabinet secre taries Bhoominathan,Na kkeeran , GST coordinator Sub ramanian . During Saturday and Sunday , the camps were held in Tirupur,Pollachi and Udumalpet .