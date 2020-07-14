  • Download mobile app
14 Jul 2020, Edition - 1827, Tuesday
Coimbatore

Look out for woman who left the child in Coimbatore GH premises

Covai Post Network

July 14, 2020

Coimbatore : Police are on the look out for a woman, who took to heels, after handing over a three-month old baby to a woman on the Government Hospital premises here today.

The middle-aged woman was sitting on the bench with the baby and suddenly handed it over to another woman requesting her to look after the baby as she had to answer nature’s call.

The woman did not turn up even after three hours and the other woman, growing suspicious along with her relatives handed over the baby
to the police on the premises.

On information and seeing the plight of the baby, the hospital authorities admitted it in a ward.

Police are trying to trace the woman through CCTV places in and around the hospital.

