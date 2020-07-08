  • Download mobile app
08 Jul 2020, Edition - 1821, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • ‘Low interest rate regime critical for survival of banks’, says K V Kamath.
  • . Arvind Kejriwal asks Health Secy to share detailed analysis of factors behind COVID-19 deaths in Delhi.
  • 3 lakh Indian students stare at uncertainty after new US visa rule.
  • Rahul Gandhi claims government has failed on three counts including COVID-19.
  • India reports spike of 24,248 new COVID-19 cases and 425 deaths; count nears 7 lakh mark.
  • Kanpur encounter probe: Reward for information on gangster Vikas Dubey has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.
Travel

Coimbatore

Lovedale joins the map of infected in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

July 8, 2020

The relentless climb in the number of Covid-19 infections in the Nilgiris continued on Wednesday with 10 persons joining the list.

Of them five were reported from Lovedale.They had contracted the disease from a relative who had come from Erode.

Two were from Mel-kawhatty.They had been infected by a relative from Rajasthan.

Of the remaining two from Thammanatty and Yellanhalli were connected with the infected employee of a private company and the other was a lorry driver who had returned from a vegetable market in Chennai .

This takes the total number of infections in the district to 160,according to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya.

With 49 being cured 74 are undergoing treatment in the Government Headquarters Hospital in Ooty,seven at the Government Hospital in Coonoor and the remaining at the ESI Hospital in Coimbatore.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿