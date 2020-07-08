Lovedale joins the map of infected in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

The relentless climb in the number of Covid-19 infections in the Nilgiris continued on Wednesday with 10 persons joining the list.

Of them five were reported from Lovedale.They had contracted the disease from a relative who had come from Erode.

Two were from Mel-kawhatty.They had been infected by a relative from Rajasthan.

Of the remaining two from Thammanatty and Yellanhalli were connected with the infected employee of a private company and the other was a lorry driver who had returned from a vegetable market in Chennai .

This takes the total number of infections in the district to 160,according to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya.

With 49 being cured 74 are undergoing treatment in the Government Headquarters Hospital in Ooty,seven at the Government Hospital in Coonoor and the remaining at the ESI Hospital in Coimbatore.