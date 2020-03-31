  • Download mobile app
31 Mar 2020, Edition - 1722, Tuesday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Several people develop COVID-19 symptoms after religious gathering in Nizamuddin; Delhi CM orders FIR
  • Rajasthan Govt warns migrants to not step out.
  • HRD asks NTA to postpone last date of applications for entrance exams
  • Coronavirus: 2 localities in Mumbai sealed.Lokhandwala & Goregaon-Bimbisar have now been sealed.
Travel

Coimbatore

Medical Examination for Foreigners at Isha Yoga Center Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

March 31, 2020

Public health department officials conducted a medical examination/check-up on Saturday for 150 foreigners staying at Isha Yoga Center.

This medical team led by Kanagarani, Regional Medical Officer Balaji, Medical Officer of Puluvappatti Primary Health Center; Selvaraj, Alandurai Health Inspector and nurse Kamaladevi are all part of this medical team.

After more than 2 hours of the medical examination, it was confirmed that no one had any symptoms of Covid 19. Radhakrishnan, Perur Taulk Officer;Kubendran and Sathya Sivan, Inspector of police monitored the camp.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿