Medical Examination for Foreigners at Isha Yoga Center Coimbatore

Public health department officials conducted a medical examination/check-up on Saturday for 150 foreigners staying at Isha Yoga Center.

This medical team led by Kanagarani, Regional Medical Officer Balaji, Medical Officer of Puluvappatti Primary Health Center; Selvaraj, Alandurai Health Inspector and nurse Kamaladevi are all part of this medical team.

After more than 2 hours of the medical examination, it was confirmed that no one had any symptoms of Covid 19. Radhakrishnan, Perur Taulk Officer;Kubendran and Sathya Sivan, Inspector of police monitored the camp.