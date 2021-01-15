  • Download mobile app
15 Jan 2021, Edition - 2012, Friday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • #COVID19 Covishield dispatch for vaccine drive a historic moment: Serum Institute of India
  • Dynastic politics burdens country with incompetence: PM Modi
  • Will take decision on resumption of physical court hearing after consulting medical experts: SC
Travel

Coimbatore

Mettupalayam police earn kudos for repairing public road

Covai Post Network

January 15, 2021

Share

Thousands of vehicles pass through Ooty Road, the main national highway in Mettupalayam, daily. The road near Chakravarti Junction was damaged due to rain and traffic was disrupted due to the congestion. The highway department did not take any action for several days, causing great inconvenience to the motorists and the public.

Mettupalayam Sub-Divisional Deputy Superintendent of Police Arokkiyaraj under the supervision of Police Inspector Sivakumar, Mettupalayam Special Assistant Inspector Christopher and First Constable Thankaraj repaired the ditch on the said road.
Motorists and the Mettupalayam public highly praised the cops. Mettupalayam community activists also thanked the force.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿