Mettupalayam police earn kudos for repairing public road

Covai Post Network





Thousands of vehicles pass through Ooty Road, the main national highway in Mettupalayam, daily. The road near Chakravarti Junction was damaged due to rain and traffic was disrupted due to the congestion. The highway department did not take any action for several days, causing great inconvenience to the motorists and the public.

Mettupalayam Sub-Divisional Deputy Superintendent of Police Arokkiyaraj under the supervision of Police Inspector Sivakumar, Mettupalayam Special Assistant Inspector Christopher and First Constable Thankaraj repaired the ditch on the said road.

Motorists and the Mettupalayam public highly praised the cops. Mettupalayam community activists also thanked the force.