Microsoft Outlook Lite Expands its Reach with Vernacular features and SMS support for Indian Users

Coimbatore : Microsoft has announced new vernacular features in Outlook Lite, an email and SMS app designed specifically for Indian users that combines the best of email, and SMS in one place. Outlook Lite brings all the important features of Microsoft Outlook in a smaller-sized app with fast performance for lightweight devices on any network. Along with being a smaller sized app, one of the main focus areas for Outlook Lite is to solve for the needs of emerging market users. In regard to the same, Outlook Lite now supports two core scenarios, support for Indian vernacular languages and support for SMS, to enable Indian users to effectively communicate.

Outlook Lite is inclusive and responsive to the diverse linguistic needs of Indian users with features such as voice typing, transliteration, and reading emails in regional languages, to make it easier for users to compose and read emails in their preferred language. Whether users want to dictate an email in Hindi, type an email in Tamil, and have it automatically converted to English, or read an email in Gujarati, Outlook Lite helps them do just that.

Currently supporting five Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, it will soon expand to more. More languages and dialects will also be added in future to continue catering to the linguistic diversity of India.

Outlook Lite also supports SMS messaging, simplifying how users consume transactional and promotional information, by providing a unified and smart inbox that organizes messages by categories, such as transactions, promotions and personal. Users can easily switch between different categories and view relevant messages in one place. It also reminds them of important appointments, travel bookings, bill payments, and gas booking reminders which usually get lost in information overload.

Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India Development Centre and Corporate Vice President of Microsoft’s Experiences and Devices, India Group said, “The evolution of Outlook Lite embodies our dedication to fostering inclusive digital experiences tailored for diverse communities in India. With SMS integration and vernacular language support, Outlook Lite redefines communication accessibility and provides users with a more convenient & personalized experience. We believe in empowering every individual, irrespective of their location or preferred language, to effortlessly connect, collaborate, and thrive. This launch reaffirms our commitment to enabling every person to achieve more, simplifying their daily interactions while enabling greater productivity and connectivity.”