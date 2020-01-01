Muslim members take out burning candle march against CAA in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Nearly 1,000 members belonging to Muslim community took out candle march the last night of 2019 to lodge their protest against CAA and NRC and welcomed 2020.

Meanwhile a section of BJP workers drawn rangoli in front of their houses in and around the city supporting the CAA and NRC and welcomed the new year.

The members from Muslim Community, including women and children, assembled at Ukkadam central bus stand and took out a march around 11.30 PM Tuesday night, carrying burning candles and National flags police said.

The members raised slogans against the Centre and State government for enacting and supporting the bill based on religion for nearly half hour and dispersed after reaching Town Hall, at the stroke of 12, marking the turn of the year.

Meanwhile, a few members belonging to different Hindu outfits, including BJP, drawn rangoli (kolam) in support of CAA and NRC in different parts of the city.

” We want CAA , We want NRC” were drawn around the rangoli.

In another development, the District Committee of CPI met Wednesday morning and decided to hold a dharna against CAA and NRC on January 4 in front of TNEB office in Tatabad in the city

CPIM workers will also join the dhana, CPI sources said.