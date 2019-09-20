National Road Safety Awareness Program comes to city

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Contributing towards building a collision-free India on roads, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.’s (HMSI) bought its National Road Safety Awareness program to the City and sensitized over 1,900 college students of Rathinam College of Arts and Science.

Spread over 3 days, the National Road Safety Awareness program helped students to understand the importance of safety on road be it walking as a pedestrian or as a two-wheeler rider or four-wheeler driver.

Since the national flag-off of this social responsibility program 9 months ago, Honda 2Wheelers India has educated more than 2.20 Lakh school & college students in 94 cities on road safety, a company release said today.

“Safety is Honda’s top priority. As a responsible corporate in the mobility business, we are pro-actively inculcating safe riding habits in Coimbatore.

Honda is educating people across all age groups on road safety, Vice-President, Brand and Communications Honda Scooter India Prabhu Nagaraj said in the release.

Our National Road Safety Awareness initiative is the next step towards transforming youth of today and building a safer future for tomorrow, he said.

As a socially responsible corporate, Honda is actively contributing to spread road safety awareness and has educated over 2.25 lakh people in Tamil Nadu through its traffic training parks, safety driving education centres & regular awareness camps in schools, colleges, corporates and societies, it said.