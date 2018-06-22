NIA finds finds probable Zakir Naik-PFI nexus in Sasi Kumar murder case

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: In a new development to the Sasi Kumar killing case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has come out with proof that the four accused members of the Popular Front of India had a possible nexus with Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

A supplementary chargesheet in the case was filed by the NIA before the Supreme Court on Thursday. The murder of the leader, a spokesperson of the Hindu Munnani from Coimbatore, was conspired and executed by the PFI members to “strike terror among a section of the people”, said the chargesheet.

Sasi Kumar was murdered near Chakra Vinayakar Temple in Coimbatore on September 22, 2016. A case was registered with the Thudiyalur police station a day later. In January this year, the case was transferred to NIA on the basis of the gravity of the case and information which was found during the investigation.

NIA re-registered the case on January 29 under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The four accused are Syed Abuthagir, Abdul Rasaq, Sadham Hussain and Subair.

The NIA raided the houses of the accused on March 18, and recovered PFI donation receipts and literature, PFI Unity March CDs, mobile phones, compact discs and pen drives, DVD of Zakir Naik of Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) and other incriminating documents relating to PFI.

The NIA felt the accused were probably ‘inspired’ by the preacher’s ideologies and speech.

When read together with multiple cases that have been going on in Kerala during the last three years, where people were allegedly moving out of the country to places like Syria and Afghanistan to join the ISIS, it was clear that something had been happening in the southern part of India, according to experts.

Two days ago, Bombay High Court dismissed Zakir’s petition to receive a copy of status reports with evidence in all criminal cases against him, alleging that it was a violation of his fundamental right. Zakir is facing charges of inciting communal disharmony and committing unlawful activities. The court observed that he showed no interest or desire to help the agencies handling the investigation.