Not fair to interfere in internal matter of AIADMK: BJP

Coimbatore : It is not fair for BJP to interfere in the internal matter of ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, the State BJP Vice President, Vanathi Srinivasan said Friday.

Replying to a specific question on the ongoing reported tussle between chief minister K Palanisamy and Deputy Chief minister, O Paneerselvam, Vanathi said that it was purely the internal matter of that party.

It was not fair to interfere and BJP was also not interested to intervene, she told reporters here.

Stating that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had only advised them to work unitedly and nothing more, when they fell apart on earlier occasion, she said that it was for them to decide to find a solution through a common mediator.

To a question on cancelling the Grama Sabha meet, Vanathi said that the Government should have allowed the meetings in villages, where there was no spread of coronavirus infection, so that there could be a discussion on the new Agricultural laws and villagers would have known the real facts.

Even if resolutions were passed against the laws, there would not be much impact, Vanathi said.

Vanathi said that she was meeting the party volunteers door to door to strengthen the booth committees as part of Tulasi Yatra.