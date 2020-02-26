Pediatric ward of Coimbatore GH gets a face-lift with social cartoon images, wall painting

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Paediatric ward in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Wednesday got a face lift with the beautiful social cartoon images and colourful wall paintings.

The initiative was a joint effort by the Chadrans Yuva foundation volunteers and students of Sri Krishna Adithya College of arts and science.

The wall painting was done with a theme of social cartoon images and go green concepts and the entire ward has an Eco-friendly atmosphere and beautiful attractiveness to the children at the ward whoever come for the treatment.

Followed by the Ukkadam bus stand wall painting in the theme of “colours of kovai”, now as part of “Vanam” 2.0 edition, the team main initiative was to beautify the department of pediatric in CMCH, as nearly 200 young student volunteers gave their best efforts to paint the entire pediatrics department.

The Foundation has scheduled the hundreds of volunteers to paint the three floor CMCH pediatric department of total 5000 square feet approximate.

Followed by the painting the Yuva team also had organized blood donation camp, free cloth and bag material distribution. And also, contribution of food to the needy and children and parents, caretaker at the pediatric ward.

The entire activity is the motto of Chandra yuva foundation default social responsibility activity for a good social cause

This colourful painting and social cartoon images at this ward will at least refresh the mind of the 300 to 400 children and also make feel free from the disease stress etc, the Foundation Chairperson Shasikala Sathiyamurthy said.