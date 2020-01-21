Permission denied for Muslim organisations to take out anti-CAA procession in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The City Police have denied permission to various Muslim organisations to carry out a procession in the city on February two, seeking to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Representatives of Federation of Islamic Organisation and the District All Kamath had submitted a petition to the office of police commissioner on January 17 seeking permission to take out a “unity procession” on February two from VOC Park Ground to Codissia ground through busy Avanashi Road, covering almost seven kms.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and order) L Balaji Saravabnan had convened a meeting Monday with representatives of SDPI, TMMK, PFI, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and Jamaath, a release from police department said Tuesday.

The meeting was told that Avanashi Road being a national highway and a main arterial road, with major hospitals, educational institutions and heavy traffic movement due to construction of flyovers in other areas, it would paralyse the movement of vehicles, public, patients if the rally was allowed, it said.

Besides, almost 16 organisations had already conducted nearly 50 rallies, protest meeting, human chain, closure of shops and other mode of agitations on the issue.

In view of this, an order denying permission for the procession was issued.