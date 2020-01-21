  • Download mobile app
21 Jan 2020, Edition - 1652, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • I don’t like the word ‘nightlife’, but we can try it in some areas: Maharashtra CM
  • It’s official: Kerala will have own census but no NPR
  • ‘I did not say anything that did not occur’, says Rajinikanth on his Periyar comment.
Travel

Coimbatore

Permission denied for Muslim organisations to take out anti-CAA procession in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 21, 2020

Coimbatore : The City Police have denied permission to various Muslim organisations to carry out a procession in the city on February two, seeking to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Representatives of Federation of Islamic Organisation and the District All Kamath had submitted a petition to the office of police commissioner on January 17 seeking permission to take out a “unity procession” on February two from VOC Park Ground to Codissia ground through busy Avanashi Road, covering almost seven kms.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and order) L Balaji Saravabnan had convened a meeting Monday with representatives of SDPI, TMMK, PFI, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and Jamaath, a release from police department said Tuesday.

The meeting was told that Avanashi Road being a national highway and a main arterial road, with major hospitals, educational institutions and heavy traffic movement due to construction of flyovers in other areas, it would paralyse the movement of vehicles, public, patients if the rally was allowed, it said.

Besides, almost 16 organisations had already conducted nearly 50 rallies, protest meeting, human chain, closure of shops and other mode of agitations on the issue.

In view of this, an order denying permission for the procession was issued.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿