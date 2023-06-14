Personalised and professional Transition Care for Seniors by Athulya

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Athulya Senior Care, a renowned provider of specialized elderly healthcare services in India, has addressed the need of transition care services for the rapidly growing elderly population in the country. Transition care refers to the care provided as patients move between different healthcare settings, such as hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and home care.

The company seeks to highlight the immense benefits of such specialized care and offers recommendations to improve its availability and efficiency. Transition care plays a crucial role in the health and well-being of elderly patients, particularly during the recovery phase after surgery or a significant illness.

Athulya’s specialized transition care helps to lower hospital readmissions by offering a systematic, supportive setting for patients to recuperate. The approach includes tracking vital signs, managing medications, and handling any complications that may arise during the recovery period.

Athulya also recognizes the common challenge of multiple chronic conditions among elderly patients. Their transition care service addresses this issue through tailored interventions and regular monitoring of the patient’s overall health, ensuring better management of co-existing conditions.

Additionally, Athulya’s specialized transition care integrates rehabilitative services, such as physical, occupational, and speech therapy, helping patients regain functional abilities and independence. This approach leads to better patient outcomes, boosting their overall quality of life while easing the burden on caregivers.

Mr. Srinivasan G, Founder & CEO of Athulya Senior Care, says, “Transition Care is the need of the hour today. Our commitment to creating a caring and supportive atmosphere for elderly patients and their caregivers is an integral part of our service. We believe this enhances satisfaction levels, promotes better adherence to treatment plans, and mitigates caregiver stress and burnout.”

Athulya Senior Care has several policy recommendations to strengthen the provision of specialized transition care. They advocate for the formulation of standardized transition care protocols, promotion of interdisciplinary collaboration amongst healthcare professionals, and provision of targeted training and education for healthcare providers. Furthermore, they urge the establishment of dedicated transition care facilities equipped with necessary resources and staff, and a public awareness drive to increase demand for these vital services.

Athulya Senior Care is dedicated to improving the health outcomes and quality of life for India’s elderly. The company’s specialized transition care services stand as a testament to their commitment, ensuring that this growing demographic receives the care and support they need for a successful recovery.