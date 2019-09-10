  • Download mobile app
10 Sep 2019
Coimbatore

Police to ease traffic congestions at 75 locations in the city

Covai Post Network

September 10, 2019

Coimbatore : The city police have identified 75 locations with traffic congestion and snarl, due to the construction of flyovers on Trichy Road and Ukkadam areas.

In order to ease the traffic, department has deployed police personnel –inspectors, sub-inspectors and constable– from law and order wing, who will monitor and help smooth flow of vehicles during peak hours from 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM and 5 PM to 7 PM, police said.

Additional policemen will be posted where there is more traffic congestion, they said.

