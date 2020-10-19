  • Download mobile app
19 Oct 2020, Edition - 1924, Monday
Coimbatore

Positive cases 290, one death, total crosses 40,000 in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

October 19, 2020

Coimbatore : Declining trend in positive cases continue in the district, as only 290 were tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total count to 40,108 today.

One death took the toll to 524, even as 3,895 patients are under treatment at various hospitals, after discharging 35,689, a State
Medical Bulletin said.

Erode reported 90 fresh cases taking the total to 9,223, of which 8,112 were discharged and 993 undergoing treatment. The death toll remained 113.

In Salem, 192 cases took the total to 25,315 of which 22,934 were discharged and 1,988 under treatment. With one death the toll stood at 392.

With 140 new cases, Tirupur tally went to 11,305 and 1,140 patients are undergoing treatment after discharging 9,999. With one death toll rose to 166, it said.

