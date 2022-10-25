Prozone Mall’s Deepavali Offers Extended till October 30

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, October 25, 2022 – Prozone Mall’s Diwali offers extended till October 30. You can participate in this festival with your family and buy things with your heart.

Prozone Mall is offering special discounts and many gifts to buy items to celebrate Diwali in a special way till October 30th, there are special gifts, discounts and offers for shoppers at Prozone Mall. Bumper gifts await those who buy products above Rs.4,999/- get a chance to participate in simple slogan contest and win bumper prizes, shop for Rs.9,999/- and get a assured 1000 worth gift vouchers and guaranteed prizes.

The first prize is a family trip to Malaysia from Sterling Resorts, the second prize is a TVS Jupiter two-wheeler from TVS, Third prize is gold coins from Kotak Bank and prizes ranging from AC, Fridge, washing machine worth Rs 10 lakhs. Famous percussionist Senoy Devassy and Dr. DJ group Liquid Drums performed on 22nd October 2022.

Prozone Mall is decorated from inside and outside and lit up with colorful lights to express the Diwali celebration. There are chandeliers and decorations in the entertainment area. Every day there are innovative events happening at Prozone Mall. The results of the contest winners will be announced on 30 October 2022 at 6 PM.