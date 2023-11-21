PSG College of Arts and Science 36th Graduation Day: A Day of Inspiration and Academic Excellence

Covai Post Network

PSG College of Arts and Science marked a significant milestone with its 36th Graduation Day ceremony held on Tuesday, 21 November 2023 in the prestigious GRD Auditorium.The event was graced by Shri. L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee of PSG & Sons Charities, who presided over the ceremony.

The proceedings commenced with a warm welcome from the College Principal, Dr. D. Brindha, who set the tone for the day. The annual report was then presented, highlighting the institution’s achievements and milestones.

The chief guest for the convocation, Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, CSIR-Director General & Secretary, delivered a compelling keynote address. Dr. Kalaiselvi commended the college for its 77-year legacy and its significant impact on shaping the minds of numerous students across various sectors since 1947.

In her address, Dr. Kalaiselvi shed light on the evolving societal mindset and emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 5T’s and 7 keys. Drawing inspiration from Modi’s Independence Day speech in August 2023, she underscored the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Educational Technology in establishing a global identity. Dr. Kalaiselvi urged the graduating students to use their talents responsibly, contributing positively to society and upholding the values instilled by the institution.

Encouraging the graduands to be ambassadors of integrity, compassion, and excellence, Dr. Kalaiselvi concluded her address by quoting Mahatma Gandhi: “Be the change you want to see in the world.”Following the inspiring address, Dr. N. Kalaiselvi awarded degrees to 14 graduands in various research disciplines, including 870 Post Graduate Degrees, 3121 Undergraduate Degrees, and recognizing 68 rank holders. The convocation ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. A. Anguraj, Associate Professor and Vice Principal-SF.

The 36th Graduation Day at PSG College of Arts and Science not only celebrated academic accomplishments, but also inspired the graduating class to embark on their future endeavors with a sense of responsibility and commitment to societal betterment.