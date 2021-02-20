PSG group celebrates Staff Day

Covai Post Network





The release of a book titled ‘The teacher in you’ marked the staff day celebrations pf the PSG group of institutions held at the PSG Medical College auditorium in Coimbatore today.

Based on the life and times of Mr.G.R.Damodaran, Educationist and founder of the GRD Trust,the book has been edited by Mr.Ramalingam Sankaran, Dean,PSGIMSR hospitals.

Among those who participated were Dr.L.Gopalakrishnan,Managing Trustee,PSG Trust,Dr.Prakasam,Principal,PSG College of Technology,Dr.Radhakrishnan,Director,PSG Institute of Advanced Studies and Dr.Sasikumar,Headmaster,PSG Sarvajana School.