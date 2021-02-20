  • Download mobile app
20 Feb 2021, Edition - 2048, Saturday
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • 3 terrorists killed in Shopian after they took a family hostage
  • Youth can offer sustainable solution: PM Narendra Modi addresses India-Australia Circular Economy Hackathon.
  • BJP hits out at Congress over threats to Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar; says ‘reflects party’s hollow nature’.
  • 1 crore people have now been vaccinated in India so far.
Travel

Coimbatore

PSG group celebrates Staff Day

Covai Post Network

February 20, 2021

Share

The release of a book titled ‘The teacher in you’ marked the staff day celebrations pf the PSG group of institutions held at the PSG Medical College auditorium in Coimbatore today.

Based on the life and times of Mr.G.R.Damodaran, Educationist and founder of the GRD Trust,the book has been edited by Mr.Ramalingam Sankaran, Dean,PSGIMSR hospitals.

Among those who participated were Dr.L.Gopalakrishnan,Managing Trustee,PSG Trust,Dr.Prakasam,Principal,PSG College of Technology,Dr.Radhakrishnan,Director,PSG Institute of Advanced Studies and Dr.Sasikumar,Headmaster,PSG Sarvajana School.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿