PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research holds induction program

PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research and PSG Hospitals, Coimbatore, held its MBBS 2020-2021 batch induction program today. Dr S Ramalingam, Dean of the institute, delivered the introductory address.

Dr R Nagashree, Professor and Head, Department of Physiology administered the Oath of Hippocrates. Dr I Anand, Professor, Department of Psychiatry, conducted the anti-ragging sensitization.

Parents also addressed the audience, which was followed by an address from S Narendra, President-Students’ Council and S Sudharshini-General Secretary-Students’ Council.

The event ended with Vote of Thanks and the National Anthem.