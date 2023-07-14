PSGCAS Hosts International Conference on Recent Innovations in Health & Biological Sciences, Setting the Stage for Advancements in Life Sciences

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore PSG College of Arts and Science organized the two-day International Conference on Recent Innovations in Health & Biological Sciences (ICRIHBS) 2023. The conference commenced with an inaugural function held on Friday (July 14, 2023).

Dr. D. Brindha, the Principal of PSGCAS, delivered a presidential address emphasizing the significance of research in life sciences for fostering creative innovations worldwide. PSGCAS has consistently prioritized high-quality research to keep pace with evolving trends. Dr. Brindha highlighted the importance of novelty and creativity in problem-solving within society, as innovation remains a focal point.

The inaugural session’s Chief Guest, Dr. W. Selvamurthy, President of ASTIF (Amity Science, Technology, and Innovation Foundation), Director General of Amity Directorate of Science & Innovation, Chancellor of Amity University in Chhattisgarh, and Chair Professor for Life Sciences, expressed his delight in delivered the keynote address.

He referred to the current era as the “Amrit Kaal” (the era of nectar) for the next 25 years, emphasizing the need to harness the benefits of science and technology to propel India as a global power. Dr. Selvamurthy acknowledged India’s unique recognition through its G20 Presidency and highlighted the nation’s potential to excel in military strength, knowledge power, and health sciences. He also praised India’s achievements in scientific knowledge, space exploration, and the startup ecosystem.

He urged for quality research and emphasized the importance of strengthening industry-academia partnerships to bridge the gap between science and society. He called for academic institutions to become breeding grounds for innovation and knowledge generation, fulfilling their scientific social responsibilities through high-quality teaching and research.

Professor Sultan Ahmed Ismail, a member of the State Planning Commission of the Government of Tamil Nadu, delivered a keynote address highlighting the need to preserve the Indian Knowledge System in Science and Technology, including animal breeding, poultry, fisheries, agriculture, and vermi-composting.

He emphasized that technology should serve humans rather than replace them.

Prof. Ismail also stressed the importance of making informed choices about food, advocating for a diet rich in fruits and vegetables. He raised concerns about the presence of microplastics in food, placenta, and air, urging for mitigation strategies. Prof. Ismail cautioned against the entry of genetically modified foods and the use of fortified foods. He emphasized the need for society to become environmentally conscious and work towards sustainable existence by mitigating environmental degradation.

The International Conference on Recent Innovations in Health & Biological Sciences organized by PSG College of Arts and Science promises to be a platform for fostering research, innovation, and collaboration in the field of life sciences, bringing together experts and scholars from around the world.

Dr. T. Kannian, Secretary, Dr. R. Rudhramoorthy, Director of PSG Centre for Academic Research and Excellence (PSG CARE), Dr. A. Anguraj, Vice Principal, Professor Dr. D. Victor Arokia Doss participated.