16 Aug 2018, Edition - 1129, Thursday
- Power supply to be suspended in parts of Chennai on August 17
- Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
- Jagat Prakash Nadda, Health Minister briefs media, says Atal Bihari Vajpayee still critical
- PM Modi leaves AIIMS, Delhi after visiting critical Atal Bihari Vajpayee
- I have cancelled my work to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee today, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM
- PM Modi reaches AIIMS as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to remain critical
- BJP Chief Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan reaches AIIMS, PM Modi expected shortly
- Congress president Rahul Gandhi reaches AIIMS as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to remain critical
- PM Modi speaks with CM Vijayan; 82 tourists stranded inside a bus in Munnar
- Home Minister Rajnath Singh has arrived at AIIMS
Railway helplines to know the position of train services
Covai Post Network
August 16, 2018
Coimbatore : To know the position of train services, Salem Division today came out with helpline numbers for the benefit of passengers and public.
Due to heavy monsoon, rains and flood, train services bound for Kerala State were either cancelled, terminated or diverted in view of passengers’ safety.
Those who want to know the position can contact 0422-2304842 Coimbatore, 0421-2200568 Tirupur, 0424-2284812 Erode, 0419-2330194 Salem and 04324-232139, a railway release said.