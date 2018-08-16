Railway helplines to know the position of train services

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : To know the position of train services, Salem Division today came out with helpline numbers for the benefit of passengers and public.

Due to heavy monsoon, rains and flood, train services bound for Kerala State were either cancelled, terminated or diverted in view of passengers’ safety.

Those who want to know the position can contact 0422-2304842 Coimbatore, 0421-2200568 Tirupur, 0424-2284812 Erode, 0419-2330194 Salem and 04324-232139, a railway release said.