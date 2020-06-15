  • Download mobile app
15 Jun 2020, Edition - 1798, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • ICMR recommends antigen detection test which can give results in 30 minutes.
  • 325 deaths and 11,502 new #COVID19 cases reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
  • India no longer weak, won’t compromise on national pride: Rajnath Singh
Travel

Coimbatore

Remove illegal bore wells stealing noyyal river water

Covai Post Network

June 15, 2020

Coimbatore, Jun 15:  Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association today sought the removal of encroachments on the banks of Noyyal River, which is being rejuvenated at a cost of Rs.230 crore.

Besides, the administration should take steps to remove bore wells operating on the banks of the river and prevent water being misused
by some vested interests, the association said in a petition submitted to.the district collector, K Rajamani.

Since the government has taken up the rejuvenation works of Noyyal, the administration should take steps to remove encroachments and
rehabilitate the poor staying there for long, the.petition said.

Besides, action should be taken against the borewells dug illegally for taking water from Noyyal river, the association said. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿