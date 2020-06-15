Remove illegal bore wells stealing noyyal river water

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jun 15: Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association today sought the removal of encroachments on the banks of Noyyal River, which is being rejuvenated at a cost of Rs.230 crore.

Besides, the administration should take steps to remove bore wells operating on the banks of the river and prevent water being misused

by some vested interests, the association said in a petition submitted to.the district collector, K Rajamani.

Since the government has taken up the rejuvenation works of Noyyal, the administration should take steps to remove encroachments and

rehabilitate the poor staying there for long, the.petition said.

Besides, action should be taken against the borewells dug illegally for taking water from Noyyal river, the association said.