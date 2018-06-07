  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
08 Jun 2018, Edition - 1060, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • An Indian Air Force jet, a Jaguar aircraft crashed, on a routine training mission in Gujarat’s Jamnagar
  • Man’s body found in servant quarters of Rashtrapati Bhavan
  • Air Force Jaguar fighter Jet crashes in Jamnagar, crash due to malfunctioning on the runway, pilot of Aircraft ejected safely
  • EXCLUSIVE: Haryana govt’s bizarre diktat, Athletes to give 33% of earnings to the govt
  • Terrorists target forces in Handwara, Terrorists ambush Army patrol
  • After two BJP workers were killed, Babul Supriyo to meet kin of victims in Purulia, BJP demands CBI probe into death
Travel

Coimbatore

Roots CASC TSD rally on June 10

Covai Post Network

June 7, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

COIMBATORE: National champion drivers and navigators Karthik Maruti, Anand and prominent competitors like T. Nagarajan, N. Murugan and V. Sekar will be seen in action at the Roots CASC TSD Rally 2018 on June 10 here.

Organised by Coimbatore Auto Sports Club (CASC), the rally is run on Time, Speed and Distance (TSD) format and covers a distance of approximately 125 kms. “Speed is not the criteria for this event, but the accuracy of driving the vehicle maintaining the given speed and to follow the road map correctly will determine the winner,” CASC Secretary J. Prithviraj said in a release on Thursday.

ALSO READ : Coimbatore corporation Pasumai Angadi leads way in plastic alternatives

The average speed will be varying from 15 kmph to 45 kmph based on the safety and road conditions. there will be secret check points en route to monitor their speeds, as every second is liable for penalty whether they are running late or early.

About 40 cars are expected to participate in the event, which will have Open, Novice and a separate class for All Ladies, he said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿