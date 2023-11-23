Rotary club of Coimbatore Downtown launches “RCD’s Limp 2 Run Project”

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : Being a human is a special gift because only they can give back to society. Helping others should not be a choice but duty and in doing so one can realize how much of a positive impact it creates in society by improving lives around and giving mankind a whole new meaning to their own existence. Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown is one such organization that has evolved itself over years by touching lives of those underprivileged people.

The project Chairman Rtn. A Godwin said that RCD’s Limp 2 Run is a global grant project of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown. The project is done in association with Kochouseph Thomas Chittilappilly Direct Term Gift and Rotary Club of Germantown (Memphis), USA to provide free arthroscopy (Key Hole) surgeries for ligament injuries of knee joint. The 40 Lakhs worth project is the second global grant project by RCD. Through this project free arthroscopy surgery using keyhole method for ligament injuries of knee joints would be performed at VGM Hospital under the supervision of Dr.Suman and his team.

This project has been split into two categories-Firstly, it will focus on sportsmen who are financially weak, whose careers have been derailed due to this issue and secondly for people who are financially weak and whose daily lives hampered. The first beneficiary is Mr.Rajdurai, a welder and kabaddi player from Annur who has undergone the surgery successfully and is now able to walk. People wanting this surgery have to take a scan, identify the ligament tear of knee and inform RCD Project Chairman and team (whose contact numbers are given at the end of this article). Then the team will fix an appointment with VGM hospital and upon successful evaluation, a letter would be sent from the VGM hospital to the Chairman. Simultaneously a background check will be initiated by RCD team to ensure the person availing this scheme is genuinely weak financially. Once both these criteria’s are matched, the patient will be eligible for free surgery. This project will cover all expenses from basic pre-operation procedures, surgery, room charges to physiotherapy as well as medicines for the next three months which ideally is the recovery time after surgery.

The project was started last year under the leadership of Rtn.Sundar, President (22-23), RCD, Rtn Kumaran, Secretary, RCD, Chairman Rtn A Godwin and approved by then Governor Rtn.Rajmohan Nair and DRFC Rtn Chella. Rtn Dr VG Mohanprasad, Chairman of VGM hospital and Rtn Dr Suman were the pillar of support for the execution of RCD’s Limp 2 Run project. This year the project continues with the able support of current Governor Rtn Vijayakumar (RID 3201), President Rtn.Mohanraj-RCD, Rtn. Guhan, Secretary-RCD and Rtn Vignesh, Treasurer RCD. The project also has a Co-Chairman Rtn.Shyam who will be President for the Rotary year 24-25. Special mention for Rtn.Sumit and Rtn Dr.Suman who were very helpful in completing all documentation works along with the past presidents of RCD. Rtn.Balaji, Rtn.Sathish, Rtn.Vijayraghavan, Rtn.Prakash . Every member of RCC Downtown contributed towards this project.

The launch took place at GV Hall, Cosmopolitan Club, Coimbatore on Nov.21st, 2023 at 6:30 P.M. in presence of Chief Guest Rtn. T.R. Vijaykumar, Rotary District Governor-RID 3201 and Guest of Honor Mr. Balakrishnan I.P.S, Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore. Special invitees present for the launch were Rtn.Dr.VG Mohan Prasad, Chairman, VGM Hospital, Rtn.Chella K Ragavendra, DRFC-RID 3201, Rtn. S Gokulraj, District Director- Coimbatore Zone, Rtn. B Ilango, Assistant Governor- RID 3201 and Rtn.B Balaji Babu, GGR-RID-3201. Other members present include Pres. Rtn. Mohanraj, Sec.Rtn. Guhan, RCD‘s Limp2Run ChairmanRtn A Godwin, Rtn. Dr. Suman, Rtn. Vignesh, Treasurer and IPP Rtn Sundar.