“Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown” Organizes ‘Roto Ride or Run 2023’ to Provide caliper for Disabled Children.

Coimbatore – In a philanthropic endeavor, the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown successfully organized the “Roto Ride or Run 2023” fundraising event today. The event, held under the theme “We Walk to make Special Children Walk,” featured a walk, run, and cycling program aimed at generating funds for providing caliper to children aged 8 to 14 years and others .

Starting place at 6:00 am on R K Shanmugam Chettiar School, Avinasi Road, Coimbatore, the event was presided over by Mr. V. Balakrishnan, Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore city. Notably, the inauguration was done in the presence of Chella K Ragavendran, Rotary District 3201’s upcoming governor for 2025-26, Coimbatore Police training school principal ADSP Mr. Cedric and his caders played a pivotal role in the proceedings.

Rtn. Lakshmi Narayanan, the project chairman of Roto Ride R Run, highlighted the primary objective of the event. The proceeds will be dedicated to funding calipers making for economically underprivileged children in Coimbatore and nearby districts, specifically those aged 8 to 14. The initiative aims to provide caliper support for children facing challenges such as bent legs, DNA handicaps, and the inability to stand or walk.

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Midtown, parent club of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown, operates its own workshop, ensuring that calipers are tailor-made to meet the specific needs of beneficiaries. We started this program in 2021, and to date, more than 300 individuals have benefited from this initiative, with 70 children and 250 plus disabled individuals. This year, more than 80 children are seeking assistance.

Funds raised during this event will provide prosthetic legs on the World Day of the Disabled, observed annually on December 3rd. The demand for artificial legs has been steadily increasing, necessitating replacements as the children grow physically.

Key supporters of the event include ICICI Bank, Sri R. K. R K Shanmugam Chettiar School, ZakPro, STOCAI, IBEX Resort, Red Blazers, and VGM Hospital.

The “Rodo Ride or Run” competition, now in its third year, attracted around 800 participants, who paid a registration fee of INR 499.00. This fee will directly fund the production and distribution of calipers. Among the participants were 200 police persons from the Police Training School.

Comprising walking (5-10 km), running (5-10 km), and cycling (15-25 km) categories, the competition encouraged participants to record their activities through fitness apps like “Strava.” Winners will be selected based on the entries submitted, receiving electronic certificates and medal.

Participants of the event will be honored with certificates, medals, T-shirts, socks, Coco Nector Teneera drinks, and medals. Additionally, in a pre-event initiative, sports socks and T-shirts were distributed free of cost to participants on 25th nov.

The event’s success was attributed to meticulous arrangements by Rotary District Administrators, CDCA including District Director Rtn S. Gokulraj, Assistant Governor Rtn. B. Ilango, Downtown President Rtn. Mohanraj, Secretary Rtn Guhan, Treasurer Rtn Vignesh, along with the presence of Rtn Captain Balaji, past governors, presidents and dedicated club members.