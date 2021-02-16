Royal Care’s peripheral services inaugurated

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : The 24/7 Peripheral Centre of the Royal Care hospital was inaugurated by Mr.S.P.Anbarasu, Chairman, Nallaram Trust and Mr.V.P.Kandasamy, MLA, Sulur Taluk yesterday in the presence of Dr.K.Madeswaran , Chairman of the hospital and Consultant Neuro and Spine Surgeon. On offer will be 24 hour accident and emergency care, fully equipped ambulance , consultant doctors, speciality care and pharmacy services.

Among those present were hundreds of persons including doctors and staff of Royal Care.