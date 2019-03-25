  • Download mobile app
26 Mar 2019
Coimbatore

Rs.1.21 crore seized near Salem

Covai Post Network

March 25, 2019

Coimbatore : The election flying squad on Monday seized unaccounted cash of Rs.1.21 crore from a van in Veerakanur area in Salem District of Tamil Nadu.

The squad during a vehicle check found the cash in the van, the occupants of which claimed that the money was to be deposited in various ATMs in Gangavalli area.

However, the money was seized, since there was no relevant documents to show that it was transferred from Bank, election department sources said.

About Rs.1.83 crore in cash was seized a couple of days ago in Salem, which was also claimed to be deposited at ATMs. However, nobody has claimed it so far, they said.

Meanwhile, a flying squad seized Rs.18 lakh from a two-wheeler near Mettupalayam, some 40 kms from here in the afternoon.

Since the riders–Janarthanan and his friend had no valid documents to support their claim that the cash was to be deposited at a bank, the department seized the amount, they said.

