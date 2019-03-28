Rs.10 crore bank money seized for want of relevant documents

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : The election flying squad today seized Rs 10 crore from a van belonging to a private bank near Palladam in nearby Tirupur district.

On inquiry, the occupants revealed that the money was being taken from Podanur branch of Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank to Tuticorin, police said.

The van was stopped at Karadivavi area and since there was no relevant and valid documents for the transfer of money, the officials seized the unaccounted cash, they said.

The seizure could be returned to the Bank once the valid documents are submitted to the officials, police said.