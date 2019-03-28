  • Download mobile app
28 Mar 2019, Edition - 1353, Thursday
GEM Hospital
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • The government has clarified that there is no move to increase Passenger Service Fee (PSF).
  • Three terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
  • BJP divides & rules Goa’s oldest regional party
  • SC quashes plea seeking a stay on the release of movie ‘Ram Janmbhoomi’.
Travel

Coimbatore

Rs.10 crore bank money seized for want of relevant documents

Covai Post Network

March 28, 2019

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : The election flying squad today seized Rs 10 crore from a van belonging to a private bank near Palladam in nearby Tirupur district.

On inquiry, the occupants revealed that the money was being taken from Podanur branch of Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank to Tuticorin, police said.

The van was stopped at Karadivavi area and since there was no relevant and valid documents for the transfer of money, the officials seized the unaccounted cash, they said.

The seizure could be returned to the Bank once the valid documents are submitted to the officials, police said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿