05 Oct 2019, Edition - 1544, Saturday
Coimbatore

Rs.3.71 crore worth welfare schemes distributed to 894 beneificiaries

Covai Post Network

October 5, 2019

Coimbatore : Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani distributed welfare schemes worth Rs.3.71 crore to 894 beneficiaries.

This was part of special grievances day during which the minister received 650 petitions.

Beneficiaries include physically challenged for starting own business, women for AMMA scooter and Self Help Groups.

Velumani also highlighted details about various projects both in the pipeline and ongoing onesn, which include Metro rail, smart city, air port expansion.

