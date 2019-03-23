Rs.43.44 lakh worth foreign currency seized

Covai Post Network

The election flying squad on Saturday seized Rs.43.44 lakh worth foreign currency from a motor cycle rider in Ondipudur in the city.

The team during vehicle check in the area coming Singanallu Assembly constituency topped the two-wheeler,driven by one Jayaraman,official sources sad.

On search,the team found 35,000 USD (Rs.24.29 lakh),Singapore dollars 22,000 (Rs11.31 lakh) and 10,000 Euro (valued at Rs.7.84 lakh)they said.

Even as the team handed over the currencies to Income Tax authorities,Jayaraman,working in a private firm and on his way to Airport,have produced some documents,which are being verified,the said.

Meanwhile,the flying squad in Salem seized rs.1.83 crore from a van,near Tharamangalam,said to be deposited in an ATM.Since there was no relevant document,the money was handed over to sub-treasury in Omalur,the sources said.