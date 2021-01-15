  • Download mobile app
15 Jan 2021, Edition - 2012, Friday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • #COVID19 Covishield dispatch for vaccine drive a historic moment: Serum Institute of India
  • Dynastic politics burdens country with incompetence: PM Modi
  • Will take decision on resumption of physical court hearing after consulting medical experts: SC
Travel

Coimbatore

Special train from Coimbatore to Jabalpur from tomorrow

Covai Post Network

January 15, 2021

Share

According to a press release issued by the Salem Divisional Railway Administration, festive weekly special trains will run between Coimbatore and Jabalpur from tomorrow (January 16) to January 27. The special train from Jabalpur to Coimbatore will leave Jabalpur at 11 pm on Saturdays and arrive at Coimbatore at 4.05 am on Mondays.

The special train will leave Coimbatore at 5.10 pm on Mondays and reach Jabalpur at 8 am on Wednesdays. These weekly special trains will stop at Shoranur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Mangalore, Udupi, Kundapura, Gangavalli, Ratnagiri, Nashik Road, Pushaval and Narsinghpur. Bookings for these trains are open from today, stated the press release.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿