Special train from Coimbatore to Jabalpur from tomorrow

According to a press release issued by the Salem Divisional Railway Administration, festive weekly special trains will run between Coimbatore and Jabalpur from tomorrow (January 16) to January 27. The special train from Jabalpur to Coimbatore will leave Jabalpur at 11 pm on Saturdays and arrive at Coimbatore at 4.05 am on Mondays.

The special train will leave Coimbatore at 5.10 pm on Mondays and reach Jabalpur at 8 am on Wednesdays. These weekly special trains will stop at Shoranur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Mangalore, Udupi, Kundapura, Gangavalli, Ratnagiri, Nashik Road, Pushaval and Narsinghpur. Bookings for these trains are open from today, stated the press release.