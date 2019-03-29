Special training helps the children overcome Autism

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Despite the fact that autism can be diagnosed when the child is as young as two, a majority of the children are diagnosed of the condition while they were 4 years old.

Based on the first ever rigorous study in India, it has come to light that about one in 100 children under the age of 10 has autism, and nearly one in 8 has at least one neurodevelopmental condition, Deepa Malini of Autism and Beyond Centre in the city, told reporters today.

The estimate for neurodevelopmental conditions is about 10 times higher than the 1.3 percent reported in India’s 2011 census, she said.

Results of yet another study on number of people suffering from autism in India that was published in 2017 brought to light that one in every 68 children is being diagnosed with ASD.

At least 70 million individuals worldwide have autism, 10 million in India” India itself, the study pointed. Studies also point out that there is a dramatic increase over the rate estimated a decade ago.

The cause of the increase, like the cause of autism in general, is still unknown.

In India early diagnosis and social acceptance of children suffering from the neurological disorder and clearing misconceptions about the same is extremely important for the social welfare of the children.

ASD is mental disorder that hampers one’s ability to communicate and interact. and the condition that is prevalent from early childhood can be diagnosed when the child is as young as 18-months old, Deepa Malini said.

The world autism day is observed on April two.