~Fans are playing tag on social media, inviting friends to celebrate National Taco Day with Taco Bell~

October : National Taco Day is about celebrating something we love: Tacos. Taco Bell, the world’s leading Mexican-inspired restaurant brand, knows that nothing brings friends together like tacos, and is giving fans the opportunity to share the taco day love in a special way.

Celebrating the occasion of National Taco Day, fans across India can participate in Taco [email protected] – the world’s biggest game of tag on social media. A special post for the Taco [email protected] offer has been posted on Taco Bell India’s official Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter handles. Fans can avail the offer by tagging themselves and their friends on the post on October 3rd and 4th, 2022. Within 48 hours after tagging their friends, fans will start receiving a unique code on their social media handles.

Consumers can redeem a free Crunchy Taco Pinto Bean from October 5th to 9th 2022 at any Taco Bell restaurant across India. The offer is valid only for dine-in and take away. The Crunchy Taco Pinto Bean is a signature offering of Taco Bell. With pinto beans and spicy ranch sauce, the offering is not only crunchy but also full of delicious flavor.

Continuing its commitment towards offering consumers craveable Mexican-inspired offerings, Taco Bell is consistently working towards creating a strong tribe of taco lovers in India. Taco [email protected] is part of Taco Bell’s overarching global #ISeeATaco campaign that aims to make the world see tacos everywhere.

To be a part of the biggest game of tag, make sure to head to Taco Bell India’s social media accounts and start tagging your friends! The post is up, and the game has begun, so start tagging to avail the offer NOW!

Offer Terms and Conditions:

The offer is a standalone offer and cannot be clubbed with any other ongoing offer. One tag allows only one taco, multiple tags are invalid. The free taco offered will be Crunchy Taco Pint Beans and cannot be exchanged for any other variant or product.