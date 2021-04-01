  • Download mobile app
01 Apr 2021, Edition - 2088, Thursday
Coimbatore

Tea price for April

D.Radhakrishnan

April 1, 2021

Udhagamandalam: Mr.C.S.Hariprakash Deputy Director,Tea Board,South has in a press note issued at Coonoor on Thursday stated that the District Average Green Leaf price for the month of April 2021 will be Rs.19.85.

It was based on the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from Bought Leaf Tea Factories during March 2021.

All the Bought Leaf Tea Factories in the Nilgiris district have been asked to adhere to the price announced.

All the officers concerned of the Tea Board have been instructed to ensure that all the factories go by the fixed price and not pay anything lower.

