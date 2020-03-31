Thailand nationals said to be the carriers of Covid in TN

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The two Thailand nationals, undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at IRT Perundurai in Erode district and had attended a Islamic Conference in Delhi, were suspected to be carriers of Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, and the district administration is taking steps to identify who had in contact with them during the last few days.

According to official sources, over 80 persons who had attended the conference in Nizamuddin from Coimbatore district, have been identified and put in home quarantined for the next 14 days.

More than 15 persons from Anamalai and Pollachi in the district were part of the the conference and majority of them have symptoms of Covid-19 and isolated at the Government ESI hospital here, they said.

A female doctor, who treated the Thailand nationals, was tested positive for the disease, along with her 10-month old boy, mother and a servant maid and isolated in ESI hospital here a couple of days ago.

The health department was seriously concerned about the reality that Thailand nationals were the carrier of the disease, as a 55-year old male

Covid-19 patient, who had received them, died of the disease a week ago in Madurai.

Meanwhile, nearly 30 persons from Mettupalayam in the district and 40 Kms from here and attended the sermon, are being tested for the disease.

While 10 persons were tested negative so far, tests were being conducted on others and results could be expected by late evening, they said.

Meanwhile, some officials from health department here had conducted a medical camp at Isha Yoga Centre to check up the persons from abroad, staying there for the last few days.

Nearly 150 persons tested on March 28 had no symptoms of the Covid-19, the sources said.