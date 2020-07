Covai Post Network

Five more persons connected with the Public Relations Officer of the Private company at Yellanhalli were found to be Covid -19 affected on Tuesday.

According to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya, four belonged to the Ketti panchayat and one was from the Government Hospital road in Ooty.

With this the total number of infections remained at 150 as five persons added on Monday were included in the lists of other districts.