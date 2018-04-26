  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
27 Apr 2018, Edition - 1018, Friday

Coimbatore

This idli plate ‘Sudharshana Chakra’ cost this child dear

Renald A Frank

April 26, 2018

COIMBATORE: When three-year-old Dharanish tried to imitate Lord Krishna by putting his forefinger into an idli plate and started spinning it, little did he realise that it was not the Sudharshan Chakra that slated the evil demons.

The next six hours was an ordeal for the little boy, whose finger got struck in the plate. The idly plate had to be finally cut with help of a machine.

According to Dr. Rex, Chairman of Rex Hospital Dharanish and his brother were watching a popular TV show on Lord Krishna. “The child wanted to imitate the Lord. So he put the finger in the idli plate and started spinning it. The plate got struck in the child’s finger and could not be taken out.”

His parents tried all means by applying soap, water and oil to take out the plate, but in vain. Finally they rushed him to Rex Hospital, where the doctors tried removing it by applying paraffin.

“When that too did not work, we had to shift him to the operation theatre where anesthesia had to be administered. With the help of a machine we cut the idli plate and removed it. We had suture his finger as the skin had peeled off. Fortunately, the blood circulation was not affected,” Dr. Rex said.

