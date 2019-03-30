Three of a family found hanging dead.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A couple, along with their teenaged daughter were found hanging dead in their house in Poolavari in Salem District, in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident came to the notice, when the son of the couple, who slept in his grandmother’s house last night received no response despite knocking on the door for more than 10 minutes early morning, police said.

On information, some relatives rushed to the spot and met and did not get any response from inside and informed the nearby police station.

Police who rushed to the spot broke open the front door only to see the trio hanging dead on the ceiling–man on a saree and the women

on nylon ropes.

The deceased are Rajkumar, Shanthi and Ramyalochini and further investigations are on to ascertain the reason for the extreme step, police added.