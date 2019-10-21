Three policemen accorded 21 gun salutes at commemoration parade in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore :Three policemen who laid their lives in public services today were paid homage at a commemoration parade, accompanied 21 gun salute.

The parade was organised as part of Police Commemoration Day observed on October 21 annually, in which the City Police Commissioner Sumit Saran laid a wreath on a memorial.

Rajarathinam, who died while chasing a criminal in 1985, Selvaraj, who was stabbed to death by a gang, while manning traffic in 1997 and Chandrasekharan who died while trying to catch persons on hit and run, were remembered by their colleagues at the function.

Senior police officials, including West Zone IG, K Periaiah laid wreaths and paid their respect.