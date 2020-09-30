Tight security cover in Coimbatore due to Babri case verdict

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A large number of police were deployed in and around the city in view of the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case

involving former deputy prime minister, L K Advani and other senior BJP leaders, to meet any eventualities.

Nearly 1,000 police personnel were posted at strategic points and city border areas and places of worship and of large public concentration.

Similarly, Railway Police and CRPF kept strict vigil at the city and Podanur railways stations, where intensified checking was conducted.

However, there was no any untoward incident in the aftermath of the judgement. which acquitted all the 32 accused for want of evidence.