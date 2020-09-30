  • Download mobile app
30 Sep 2020
Coimbatore

Tight security cover in Coimbatore due to Babri case verdict

Covai Post Network

September 30, 2020

Coimbatore : A large number of police were deployed in and around the city in view of the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case
involving former deputy prime minister, L K Advani and other senior BJP leaders, to meet any eventualities.

Nearly 1,000 police personnel were posted at strategic points and city border areas and places of worship and of large public concentration.

Similarly, Railway Police and CRPF kept strict vigil at the city and Podanur railways stations, where intensified checking was conducted.

However, there was no any untoward incident in the aftermath of the judgement. which acquitted all the 32 accused for want of evidence.

