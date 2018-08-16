  • Download mobile app

16 Aug 2018

TNEB official caught in the landslide dies near Valparai

Covai Post Network

August 16, 2018

Coimbatore : An electricity board official who was caught in a landslide and died in Valparai in the district.

The assistant engineer, Vigneswaran was proceeding in his two wheeler to the TNEB office from Sholayar dam, when the landslide occured at Manampalli, killing him on the spot, police said.

With torrential rains being experienced in Valparai, Anamalai and Azhiyar, leading to inundation in several areas, the district administration today banned the tourists from visiting these places for the coming three days.

There could be the possibility of floods in these areas any time, official sources cautioned.

A Velankanni (41) was washed away, as flood waters entered her house in the early hours of today in Valparai, police said.

Meanwhile, vehicular traffic on Ooty-Mysore road in Nilgiris district was totally paralysed for the last 14 hours, following land slide and big boulders falling on the road, around midnight yesterday near Gudalur.

Operations to clear the way, at least for smaller vehicles are under progress even as there was long queue of vehicles stretching to six kms on either side near Needle Rock, some seven kms from Gudalur, police said.

