Covai Post Network

Police registered about 2,000 cases for violations under the Motor Vehicles Act and collected Rs. 2 lakh fine from the violators in the last two days.

The traffic police have decided to conduct a drive at 10 places across the city from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. everyday to bring down the number of accidents in the city, said a press release from the department.

Around 635 people were penalised for not wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers and 440 for not wearing seat belts while driving a car on Wednesday.

Similarly, cases were registered against 575 persons for not wearing helmets and 385 persons penalised for not wearing seat belts on Thursday.

The offence is liable for a penalty of Rs.100 each, the release added.