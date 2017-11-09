  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்

FLASH NEWS:

  • NGT slams Delhi govt, MCD and neighbouring states for pollution situation in Delhi
  • A fire has broken out at a restaurant next to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation building
  • US, China announce over $250 bn in business deals during Trump visit
  • Trump tells China: ‘We must act fast’ on North Korea
  • Raids at Jaya TV office. Raids following reports of tax evasion: IT sources
  • All schools across Delhi, both senior and primary, to remain shut till Monday

Coimbatore

Traffic police book over 2000 cases, collect Rs. 2 lakh fine in city

Covai Post Network

November 9, 2017

Police registered about 2,000 cases for violations under the Motor Vehicles Act and collected Rs. 2 lakh fine from the violators in the last two days.

The traffic police have decided to conduct a drive at 10 places across the city from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. everyday to bring down the number of accidents in the city, said a press release from the department.

Around 635 people were penalised for not wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers and 440 for not wearing seat belts while driving a car on Wednesday.

Similarly, cases were registered against 575 persons for not wearing helmets and 385 persons penalised for not wearing seat belts on Thursday.

The offence is liable for a penalty of Rs.100 each, the release added.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Coimbatore
24°

DAM water Level

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿