Training students in road safety: Two traffic park to come up in TN

COIMBATORE: With good feedback from the parents for the road safety for students, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is planning to add three more traffic park to its present 12 across India, a top company official said on Friday.

Since the commencement of the programme to educate and create awareness among the students in 2001, the company has covered 20 lakh students across the country, the number of which was increasing year on year, the company’s Vice-President (Brand and Communications) Prabhu Nagaraj told reporters here.

The company, with tie up with various organisations and Transport departments of State Governments, is organising summer camps for the benefit of 4,500 students in traffic parks across the country this year, he said.

While two parks will be opened in Tamil Nadu and another one will be set up in Thane, he said.

The awareness to the student, will help to become a responsible citizen while driving and keep a check on the parents and relatives, when they deviate from traffic rules, Prabhu said. Prabhu here to organise such a camp in the Children Traffic Park, said that nearly 80,000 students were covered in the last one year in the city.

Besides, the company also has Road Safety License applicant training programme, for those before getting licence and ore than 10,000 applicants were trained in just 10 months in the city, he said. The company is now now planning to adopt schools so that more students can be covered, he said adding there is also plans to bring three and four wheeler drivers under road safety drive.