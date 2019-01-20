Two fake police men who looted money and tobacco products held

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Two persons, who impersonating as police officialsband looted Rs.1.46 lakh cash and Rs.4.8 lakh worth tobacco products werebarrested in the city.

The incident happened on the night of January three, when the duo stopped a vehicle carrying tobacco products and asked the driver to drop them at the office of Police Commissioner.

However, they threatened the driver and asked him to go to Podanur and looted the money and products and fled the scene, police said.

Based on the complaint, police carrying out investigation, which revealed the hands of Ayub and Ahmed Kabir behind the loot and began searching for them.

Both were arrested late last night at Oppanakkara street, police said.