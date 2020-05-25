Two flights arrive at Coimbatore airport, two  cancelled 

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 65 passengers from Delhi landed at the City airport this morning, as the flight services started after a gap of nearly two months.

The passengers of Indigo from Delhi appeared to be joyous, as the flights between the two cities resumed.

Similarly, a Spicejet flight with 70 passengers from Chennai landed after a few hours.

However, two flights one from Mumbai and another from Hyderabad were cancelled.

All the passengers will undergo PCR tests and will be asked to remain isolated, either at the Isolation Centres or hotels of their choice, till the results come.

Even passengers going from the city will also be under test at the airports of their destination.